Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49) and Seattle Mariners (53-51) going head to head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the Diamondbacks and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.

Arizona has entered 51 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 30-21 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 517.

The Diamondbacks have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).

Diamondbacks Schedule