The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll take the field at Chase Field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 contests.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 26, or 48.1%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 18-25, a 41.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 47 of its 105 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-27 28-22 20-22 36-27 40-35 16-14

