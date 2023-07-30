How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Mariners Player Props
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 16th in MLB action with 120 total home runs.
- Arizona is seventh in baseball, slugging .430.
- The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.259).
- Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (517 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.344).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Kelly heads into this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kelly will try to build on a 17-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Adam Wainwright
|7/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-1
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Steven Matz
|7/26/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-7
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bryan Woo
|7/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Luis Castillo
|7/31/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Alex Cobb
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Wood
|8/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Webb
|8/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Anthony DeSclafani
|8/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Bailey Ober
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.