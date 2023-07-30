Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 16th in MLB action with 120 total home runs.

Arizona is seventh in baseball, slugging .430.

The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.259).

Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (517 total, 4.9 per game).

The Diamondbacks are 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.344).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Kelly heads into this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Kelly will try to build on a 17-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Ryne Nelson Adam Wainwright 7/25/2023 Cardinals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals L 11-7 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners - Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants - Away Merrill Kelly Alex Cobb 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Wood 8/2/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Henry Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.