Player props are available for Corbin Carroll and Julio Rodriguez, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Kelly Stats

Merrill Kelly (9-4) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 18th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Giants Jun. 24 5.0 10 7 5 2 2 at Brewers Jun. 19 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 6.0 3 3 3 7 4 at Tigers Jun. 9 6.1 7 3 3 5 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 103 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a .288/.367/.550 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 55 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .296/.376/.516 so far this year.

Marte takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a triple and three walks.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 106 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.317/.428 on the season.

Rodriguez has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 91 hits with 24 doubles, eight home runs, 59 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .261/.371/.399 on the season.

Crawford has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles and four walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

