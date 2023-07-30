The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .289 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Rivera is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Rivera has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), with at least two hits 17 times (29.8%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.0%).

He has scored in 25 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .270 AVG .309 .282 OBP .376 .370 SLG .454 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 16 20/2 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings