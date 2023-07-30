Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mariners - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Read More About This Game
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and eight walks while batting .234.
- Herrera has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), with at least two hits five times (20.0%).
- In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|.162
|AVG
|.333
|.205
|OBP
|.441
|.162
|SLG
|.481
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|9/6
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (6-7) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 142 strikeouts through 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.09), fifth in WHIP (1.045), and 13th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
