After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and eight walks while batting .234.

Herrera has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), with at least two hits five times (20.0%).

In 25 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .162 AVG .333 .205 OBP .441 .162 SLG .481 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 9/6 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings