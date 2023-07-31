Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .237.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 33 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.6% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.6%.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.282
|AVG
|.196
|.318
|OBP
|.231
|.485
|SLG
|.330
|12
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|23/5
|K/BB
|30/5
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.