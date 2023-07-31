Christian Walker -- batting .243 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.2% of his games this year, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .272 AVG .254 .356 OBP .323 .565 SLG .472 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 41/24 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings