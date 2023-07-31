On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 103 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .285 with 47 extra-base hits.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 20.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.4% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (52.5%), including 20 games with multiple runs (20.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 45 .273 AVG .298 .349 OBP .380 .505 SLG .589 22 XBH 25 10 HR 11 30 RBI 27 43/19 K/BB 41/20 12 SB 19

Giants Pitching Rankings