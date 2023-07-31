Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 103 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .285 with 47 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 20.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.4% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (52.5%), including 20 games with multiple runs (20.2%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|45
|.273
|AVG
|.298
|.349
|OBP
|.380
|.505
|SLG
|.589
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|27
|43/19
|K/BB
|41/20
|12
|SB
|19
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
