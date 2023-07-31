Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants will take on Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park in the first of a four-game series, on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 517 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.67) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (6-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start six times in 21 starts this season.

Nelson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Cardinals W 3-1 Home Merrill Kelly Steven Matz 7/26/2023 Cardinals L 11-7 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Alex Cobb 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Wood 8/2/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Henry Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda

