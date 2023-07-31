LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (58-48) and Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, July 31 at Oracle Park. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.97 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 54 times and won 28, or 51.9%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 14-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+160) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+210) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+200) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+280)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.