The San Francisco Giants (58-48) and Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) clash in NL West action, on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.97 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (6-5) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.

Nelson heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 outings this season.

Ryne Nelson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 20th in the league with 865 total hits and 15th in MLB play with 476 runs scored. They have the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 15th in all of MLB with 121 home runs.

In 11 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.114 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-3) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 19 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Cobb has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.428) and 120 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 7-for-26 with a double in 7 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

