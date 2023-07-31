Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 31
The San Francisco Giants (58-48) and Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) clash in NL West action, on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-3) for the Giants and Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.97 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson
- Nelson (6-5) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
- Nelson heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Nelson is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 outings this season.
Ryne Nelson vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 20th in the league with 865 total hits and 15th in MLB play with 476 runs scored. They have the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 15th in all of MLB with 121 home runs.
- In 11 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.114 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- Cobb (6-3) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.97, a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 19 games this season.
- He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Cobb has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
- The 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.428) and 120 home runs.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 7-for-26 with a double in 7 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
