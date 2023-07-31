The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .291 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Rivera will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer in his last outings.

Rivera has gotten a hit in 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (29.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 58 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .275 AVG .309 .292 OBP .376 .373 SLG .454 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 16 21/3 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0

