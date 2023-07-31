Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- hitting .297 with two doubles, two triples, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .279.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 48 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.8%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 25 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season (38 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.223
|AVG
|.347
|.331
|OBP
|.451
|.345
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|33/23
|K/BB
|19/21
|7
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Cobb (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
