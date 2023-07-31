Geraldo Perdomo -- hitting .297 with two doubles, two triples, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .279.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 48 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.8%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has driven home a run in 25 games this season (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this season (38 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .223 AVG .347 .331 OBP .451 .345 SLG .504 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 33/23 K/BB 19/21 7 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings