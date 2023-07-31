Jake McCarthy -- hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks while hitting .256.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 40 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 71 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 12 games this year (16.9%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.2%.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .271 AVG .234 .312 OBP .354 .414 SLG .266 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 21/14 15 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings