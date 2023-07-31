Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks while hitting .256.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 40 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 71 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 12 games this year (16.9%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.271
|AVG
|.234
|.312
|OBP
|.354
|.414
|SLG
|.266
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|21/14
|15
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Cobb (6-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.97), 49th in WHIP (1.349), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.