Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Jakob Junis) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .227 with four doubles and eight walks.
- Herrera has picked up a hit in 38.5% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.
- He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.
- Herrera has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.154
|AVG
|.333
|.195
|OBP
|.441
|.154
|SLG
|.481
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|9/6
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Junis will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 27 times this season.
- In his 27 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .296 against him. He has a 4.79 ERA and averages 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
