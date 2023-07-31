After hitting .250 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Jakob Junis) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .227 with four doubles and eight walks.
  • Herrera has picked up a hit in 38.5% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.2% of them.
  • He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.
  • Herrera has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.154 AVG .333
.195 OBP .441
.154 SLG .481
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 4
12/2 K/BB 9/6
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Junis will start for the Giants, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 27 times this season.
  • In his 27 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .296 against him. He has a 4.79 ERA and averages 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.