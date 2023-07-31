On Monday, Josh Rojas (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .228 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 28 of 57 games this season (49.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (19.3%).

In 57 games played this year, he has not homered.

Rojas has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings