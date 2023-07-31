Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ketel Marte and his .511 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (136 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants and Alex Cobb on July 31 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.513) and OPS (.888) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this season (75 of 98), with multiple hits 29 times (29.6%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 98), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.7% of his games this year, Marte has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (52 of 98), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.296
|AVG
|.295
|.371
|OBP
|.378
|.476
|SLG
|.549
|19
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|36
|34/21
|K/BB
|36/24
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Giants are sending Cobb (6-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.97), 49th in WHIP (1.349), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
