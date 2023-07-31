On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.111 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 93 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.6% of them.

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 33 games this season (35.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .250 AVG .243 .304 OBP .286 .500 SLG .390 25 XBH 14 9 HR 6 32 RBI 24 36/13 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings