Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.111 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 93 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.6% of them.
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 33 games this season (35.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.250
|AVG
|.243
|.304
|OBP
|.286
|.500
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|24
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks sixth, 1.349 WHIP ranks 49th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
