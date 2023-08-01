Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 23 of 66 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.282
|AVG
|.190
|.318
|OBP
|.223
|.485
|SLG
|.319
|12
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|8
|23/5
|K/BB
|33/5
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Giants allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
