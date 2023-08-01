Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.

He has scored in 23 of 66 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .282 AVG .190 .318 OBP .223 .485 SLG .319 12 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 8 23/5 K/BB 33/5 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings