Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .174.
- In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (13.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.056
|AVG
|.303
|.081
|OBP
|.314
|.056
|SLG
|.424
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Giants are sending Cobb (6-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
