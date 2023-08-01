Christian Walker -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks while batting .261.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Walker has recorded a hit in 63 of 103 games this season (61.2%), including 29 multi-hit games (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.8% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (46.6%), including six multi-run games (5.8%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .272 AVG .250 .356 OBP .324 .565 SLG .464 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 41/24 K/BB 42/21 3 SB 4

