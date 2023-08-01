Tuesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (58-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on August 1.

The Giants will call on Alex Cobb (6-3) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (11-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a mark of 27-28 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (521 total).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule