The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte at Oracle Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:45 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 120 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Arizona has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 521.

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.341 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (11-5) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Cardinals L 11-7 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Jakob Junis 8/1/2023 Giants - Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Henry Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Pablo Lopez

