On Tuesday, August 1, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (58-49) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -110 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup against the Giants but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Giants with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 28 (50.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Giants have a 33-30 record (winning 52.4% of their games).

San Francisco has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 2-5 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 27-28 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+155) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+280) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+150) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.