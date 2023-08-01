Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on August 1, 2023
Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, LaMonte Wade Jr and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Tuesday, starting at 9:45 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -185)
Gallen Stats
- Zac Gallen (11-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd start of the season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), eighth in WHIP (1.076), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|7
|5
|5
|8
|2
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|12
|1
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 58 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen 32 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.362/.541 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 114 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .295/.373/.512 on the season.
- Marte enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 76 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.394/.408 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
