Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, LaMonte Wade Jr and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Tuesday, starting at 9:45 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (11-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), eighth in WHIP (1.076), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2 at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 7.0 5 4 4 12 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zac Gallen's player props with BetMGM.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks and 58 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen 32 bases.

He's slashed .284/.362/.541 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 114 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .295/.373/.512 on the season.

Marte enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Wade Stats

Wade has 76 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.394/.408 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.