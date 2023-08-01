The San Francisco Giants (58-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-50) meet on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (6-3, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.36 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 2.97 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.36 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing batters have a .231 batting average against him.

Gallen is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the year.

Gallen will try to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Giants

He will take the hill against a Giants offense that ranks 19th in the league with 870 total hits (on a .241 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .396 (23rd in the league) with 122 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Gallen has thrown 7 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Giants this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants' Cobb (6-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 2.97 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .274.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Cobb has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 521 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They have 931 hits, ninth in baseball, with 120 home runs (16th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Diamondbacks one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-26 with a double in 7 1/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.