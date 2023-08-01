Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .656 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .292 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Rivera is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 62.7% of his 59 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.8%).

He has scored in 25 of 59 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .275 AVG .310 .292 OBP .381 .373 SLG .450 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 21/3 K/BB 23/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings