The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

McCarthy is hitting .251 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in 40 of 72 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.2%).

In 72 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 40.3% of his games this year (29 of 72), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 38 GP 33 .271 AVG .224 .312 OBP .342 .414 SLG .255 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 23/14 15 SB 8

