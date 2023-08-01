On Tuesday, Jose Herrera (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera has four doubles and nine walks while hitting .221.

Herrera has picked up a hit in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 27 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 games this year (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .154 AVG .310 .195 OBP .432 .154 SLG .448 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 10/7 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings