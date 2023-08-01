Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ketel Marte and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (127 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants and Alex Cobb on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .512, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.
- Marte has had a hit in 76 of 99 games this season (76.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.3%).
- He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has an RBI in 34 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 53.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (16.2%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.296
|AVG
|.293
|.371
|OBP
|.374
|.476
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|37
|34/21
|K/BB
|37/24
|3
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-3) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.97, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
