Ketel Marte and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (127 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants and Alex Cobb on August 1 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .512, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.

Marte has had a hit in 76 of 99 games this season (76.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.3%).

He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has an RBI in 34 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 53.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (16.2%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .296 AVG .293 .371 OBP .374 .476 SLG .545 19 XBH 24 6 HR 11 19 RBI 37 34/21 K/BB 37/24 3 SB 3

