Alek Thomas -- batting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .234.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (34 of 67), with multiple hits 14 times (20.9%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (25.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.5%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 24 games this season (35.8%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .282 AVG .193 .318 OBP .226 .485 SLG .345 12 XBH 10 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 23/5 K/BB 34/5 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings