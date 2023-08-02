The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .262 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 58th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (64 of 104), with multiple hits 29 times (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 104), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.4% of his games this season, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (46.2%), including six multi-run games (5.8%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .272 AVG .251 .356 OBP .324 .565 SLG .462 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 34 RBI 34 41/24 K/BB 43/21 3 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings