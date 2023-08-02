Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .262 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 58th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (64 of 104), with multiple hits 29 times (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 104), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.4% of his games this season, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (46.2%), including six multi-run games (5.8%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.272
|AVG
|.251
|.356
|OBP
|.324
|.565
|SLG
|.462
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|41/24
|K/BB
|43/21
|3
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-9) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 140 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
