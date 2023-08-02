Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- batting .257 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (104) this season while batting .281 with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 68 of 101 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (27.7%).
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.8%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (14.9%).
- He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.273
|AVG
|.290
|.349
|OBP
|.370
|.505
|SLG
|.568
|22
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|28
|43/19
|K/BB
|43/20
|12
|SB
|20
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Giants surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9).
