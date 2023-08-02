Wednesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (59-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) at Oracle Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Giants securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on August 2.

Logan Webb (8-9) will start for the Giants in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (49.1%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 6-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (524 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

