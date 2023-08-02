The San Francisco Giants will look to Wilmer Flores for continued offensive production when they take on Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Giants (-190). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -190 +155 8 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. For five consecutive games, Arizona and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.4 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 27 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 47 of its 108 chances.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-28 29-23 20-23 37-28 41-37 16-14

