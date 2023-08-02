The San Francisco Giants will look to Wilmer Flores for continued offensive production when they take on Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 123 home runs.

Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Arizona has scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.342 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Mariners L 5-2 Home Tommy Henry Logan Gilbert 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Jakob Junis 8/1/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants - Away - Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Anthony DeSclafani 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías

