How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
The San Francisco Giants will look to Wilmer Flores for continued offensive production when they take on Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 123 home runs.
- Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Arizona has scored 524 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.342 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Logan Gilbert
|7/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bryan Woo
|7/30/2023
|Mariners
|L 4-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Luis Castillo
|7/31/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jakob Junis
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|8/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|-
|Logan Webb
|8/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Anthony DeSclafani
|8/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Bailey Ober
|8/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Urías
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.