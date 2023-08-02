The San Francisco Giants (59-49) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (8-9, 3.68 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Diamondbacks and Giants game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+145), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 28, or 50.9%, of those games.

The Giants have a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Giants went 2-4 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won six of 10 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+185) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+210) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+150) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1400 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.