Corbin Carroll and LaMonte Wade Jr are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants meet at Oracle Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:45 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 104 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He has a .281/.359/.535 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .294/.372/.517 on the year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (8-9) will make his 23rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 22 starts this season.

In 22 starts, Webb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 6.4 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 28 7.1 6 3 3 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Wade Stats

Wade has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .267/.398/.421 slash line so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

