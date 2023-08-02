Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Giants on August 2, 2023
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll and LaMonte Wade Jr are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants meet at Oracle Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:45 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 104 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 32 stolen bases.
- He has a .281/.359/.535 slash line so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .294/.372/.517 on the year.
- Marte has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Webb Stats
- The Giants' Logan Webb (8-9) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 15 times in 22 starts this season.
- In 22 starts, Webb has pitched through or past the fifth inning 21 times. He has a season average of 6.4 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 28
|7.1
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 22
|1.1
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 9
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 78 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .267/.398/.421 slash line so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
