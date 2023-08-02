Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 2
The San Francisco Giants (59-49) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51) on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.
The Giants will look to Logan Webb (8-9), while the Diamondbacks' starter has not yet been announced.
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-9, 3.68 ERA) vs TBA - ARI
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- The Giants will send Webb (8-9) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, a 5.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.108 in 22 games this season.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Webb has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.426) and 123 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 8-for-49 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 14 innings this season.
