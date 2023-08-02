Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Rivera and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .292.
- Rivera will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 with one homer in his last outings.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 37 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.2% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.275
|AVG
|.310
|.292
|OBP
|.381
|.373
|SLG
|.450
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|21/3
|K/BB
|23/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9).
