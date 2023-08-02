Emmanuel Rivera and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (124 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on August 2 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .292.

Rivera will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 with one homer in his last outings.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 37 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.2% of his games this year, Rivera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .275 AVG .310 .292 OBP .381 .373 SLG .450 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 21/3 K/BB 23/12 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings