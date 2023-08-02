Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .274 with 45 walks and 47 runs scored.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 97th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- In 49 of 88 games this season (55.7%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.3% of his games this season (39 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.223
|AVG
|.333
|.331
|OBP
|.438
|.345
|SLG
|.481
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|33/23
|K/BB
|20/22
|7
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants are sending Webb (8-9) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
