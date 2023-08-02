The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .274 with 45 walks and 47 runs scored.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 97th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

In 49 of 88 games this season (55.7%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Perdomo has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.3% of his games this season (39 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .223 AVG .333 .331 OBP .438 .345 SLG .481 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 33/23 K/BB 20/22 7 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings