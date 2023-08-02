After hitting .214 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .221 with four doubles and nine walks.

Herrera has had a hit in 10 of 27 games this season (37.0%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).

He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.

In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .154 AVG .310 .195 OBP .432 .154 SLG .448 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 10/7 1 SB 0

