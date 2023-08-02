Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .214 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Giants
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .221 with four doubles and nine walks.
- Herrera has had a hit in 10 of 27 games this season (37.0%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.
- In five games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.154
|AVG
|.310
|.195
|OBP
|.432
|.154
|SLG
|.448
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|10/7
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 28th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.