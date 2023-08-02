The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.517) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Marte has recorded a hit in 77 of 100 games this season (77.0%), including 29 multi-hit games (29.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (17.0%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (35.0%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.0%).

He has scored in 54.0% of his games this year (54 of 100), with two or more runs 16 times (16.0%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .296 AVG .292 .371 OBP .372 .476 SLG .554 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 19 RBI 38 34/21 K/BB 37/24 3 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings