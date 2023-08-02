Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.237 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 61 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In 15 games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 35 games this year (36.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.250
|AVG
|.249
|.304
|OBP
|.289
|.500
|SLG
|.411
|25
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|26
|36/13
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (8-9) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.68), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
