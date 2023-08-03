Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- batting .233 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .231.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 68), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.282
|AVG
|.189
|.318
|OBP
|.220
|.485
|SLG
|.336
|12
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/5
|K/BB
|34/5
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Alexander gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
