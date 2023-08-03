Alek Thomas -- batting .233 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .231.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 68), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.4% of his games.

He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .282 AVG .189 .318 OBP .220 .485 SLG .336 12 XBH 10 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 23/5 K/BB 34/5 2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings