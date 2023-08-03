Carson Kelly -- hitting .172 with an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 3 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .056 AVG .278 .081 OBP .289 .056 SLG .389 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings