On Thursday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .263 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.6% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 41 games this year (39.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 45.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 52
.272 AVG .255
.356 OBP .327
.565 SLG .465
30 XBH 24
13 HR 9
34 RBI 34
41/24 K/BB 43/21
3 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, one per game).
  • The Giants are sending Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 36 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.