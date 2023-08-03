LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 123 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks eighth in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 526.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.342 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt (0-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Pfaadt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Home Brandon Pfaadt Bryan Woo 7/30/2023 Mariners L 4-0 Home Merrill Kelly Luis Castillo 7/31/2023 Giants W 4-3 Away Ryne Nelson Jakob Junis 8/1/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants L 4-2 Away Slade Cecconi Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants - Away Brandon Pfaadt Scott Alexander 8/4/2023 Twins - Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins - Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Bobby Miller

