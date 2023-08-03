LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (60-49) on Thursday, August 3, when they square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52) at Oracle Park at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +120 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been set in the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-4, 8.20 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 29 out of the 56 games, or 51.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a record of 18-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (48.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +1600 - 3rd

